Charlotte jail employee charged with having sexual relationship with inmate

PUNAT GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County Jail employee has been arrested after investigators say she was having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office say Amy L. Dice faces two counts of sexual misconduct and two counts of introducing contraband into a detention facility.

On May 10, detention staff observed unusual behavior from Dice, a civilian laundry clerk, who attempted to contact an inmate while dropping off laundry in a pod. The inmate in question was set to be transferred to a state prison the following day.

Staff searched a laundry bag and found contraband that included a love note and candy.

During the investigation, detectives say Dice admitted to having a relationship with the inmate.

Dice has been employed with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office since August 2022.

