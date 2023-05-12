Car seat resources for parents in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the tragic car crash that killed a 4-year-old in Manatee County, local organizations are reminding parents and caretakers that resources are available for those in need.

Mothers Helping Mothers gives 30 car seats away for free each month, and helps connect mothers with other resources including food, clothing and toys.

“It is not safe for children to ride in your vehicle on the seat and until the back of their knees can hit the back of their seat and until the seatbelt sits properly,” said Candace Windate, the admin assistant for Mothers Helping Mothers. “There are a lot of different options out there as far as affordable car seats.”

The organization recommends getting car seats that are easily removable and lightweight to make it easy to transfer from one car to another.

For those in need of educational resources, Sarasota Memorial Hospital offers classes on car seat safety.

All Children’s Hospital also wants to remind families that they will do a full car seat check at their location on Rand Boulevard.

