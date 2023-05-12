Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a decade.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 65-year-old “Rocky” franchise star recently shared that he has quietly been dealing cancer since doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015.

Doctors found more tumors in 2020 after he experienced what he believed was acid reflux.

Those tumors were surgically removed.

Then, doctors said they found another tumor, this time in his liver and that it had grown so large it was inoperable.

That’s when Lundgren decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor was able to find a mutation that made the cancer treatable by medication, and it reportedly helped shrink the tumor by 90%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash, I-75 near Laurel Road
First Alert Traffic: Traffic rerouted on I-75 in Venice after fatal crash
Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton
Neighbors report hearing explosions before house fire, 1 transported with burns
Best chance of rain this week
Pattern change to increase rain chances on the Suncoast
Shooting at a Wawa
HCSO investigating homicide at Riverview Wawa
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies

Latest News

A South Florida man faces up to five years in federal prison for threatening election workers...
Florida man pleads guilty to threatening poll workers during primary
A Charlotte County Jail employee has been arrested after investigators say she was having a...
Charlotte jail employee charged with having sexual relationship with inmate
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House
Some drier air may limit storms on Mothers Day
Hot and dry into the weekend