Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

4-year-old killed in Manatee crash

A 4-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon when he was thrown from a car in a crash on U.S...
A 4-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon when he was thrown from a car in a crash on U.S 19 in north Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon when he was thrown from a car in a crash on U.S. 19 in north Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a 39-year-old Bradenton man was driving a sedan south on U.S. 19, negotiating a left curve, south of Bayshore Drive, shortly after 5 p.m. when he lost control of the car.

The boy, who investigators say was not in a car seat or wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, troopers say. Two other passengers, a 16-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash, I-75 near Laurel Road
First Alert Traffic: Traffic rerouted on I-75 in Venice after fatal crash
Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton
Neighbors report hearing explosions before house fire, 1 transported with burns
Best chance of rain this week
Pattern change to increase rain chances on the Suncoast
Shooting at a Wawa
HCSO investigating homicide at Riverview Wawa
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies

Latest News

A Charlotte County Jail employee has been arrested after investigators say she was having a...
Charlotte jail employee charged with having sexual relationship with inmate
Some drier air may limit storms on Mothers Day
Hot and dry into the weekend
mall
Sarasota Square Mall virtual workshop
meet and greet
Manatee County Superintendent finalists meet & greet