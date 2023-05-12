4-year-old killed in Manatee crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon when he was thrown from a car in a crash on U.S. 19 in north Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a 39-year-old Bradenton man was driving a sedan south on U.S. 19, negotiating a left curve, south of Bayshore Drive, shortly after 5 p.m. when he lost control of the car.

The boy, who investigators say was not in a car seat or wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, troopers say. Two other passengers, a 16-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

