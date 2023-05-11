Advertise With Us
Weak Cold Front Brings Rain Thursday

Humidity Spikes Thursday
Rain Returns Thursday
Rain Returns Thursday(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front arrives Thursday, increasing the chances for much needed rain throughout the Suncoast. Commuters should enjoy a clear and sunny morning. However clouds and thunderstorms will be present during the afternoon drivetime. Highs will be around 90 degrees along the coastal regions, then jumping a few degrees for inland areas. Dewpoints will rise above 70, so it will feel like a typical hot and humid summer day. It will feel much hotter during the afternoon for inland counties. Feels like temperatures will reach 98 in Arcadia.

Boaters and beachgoers can still enjoy the water if they are early risers. Through the late morning it should remain sunny. Seas will have a light chop and produce waves less than a foot. Winds off the coast will mainly come from the east between five and ten knots early in the day. The clouds roll in after noontime, and the thunderstorms mostly arrive during the late afternoon. Rain chances diminish Friday, but the Suncoast should still get a few showers over the next few days.

