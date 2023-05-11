Water needed for historic Hunsader Farms Sunflower Field

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hunsader Farms is a must see attraction in Manatee County. You can stop by the store, buy fresh watermelon, vegetables, and enjoy the scenic farmland. However, the owners and operators say their sunflower field is drying out due to drought conditions.

According to Hunsader Farms owners and operators this nearly seven acre sunflower field is drying out right now. The drought like conditions are taking away the pristine, healthy, and memorable look of the iconic farm in Manatee County.

Rachel Sliker Hunsader says the property is known for nice sunflowers and needs rain showers immediately to help solve the problem.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.