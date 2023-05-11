Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Water needed for historic Hunsader Farms Sunflower Field

7 Acres of drought affecting sunflowers on Bradenton farm
Drought conditions are causing problems with the sunflower crop at Hunsader Farm
Drought conditions are causing problems with the sunflower crop at Hunsader Farm(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hunsader Farms is a must see attraction in Manatee County. You can stop by the store, buy fresh watermelon, vegetables, and enjoy the scenic farmland. However, the owners and operators say their sunflower field is drying out due to drought conditions.

According to Hunsader Farms owners and operators this nearly seven acre sunflower field is drying out right now. The drought like conditions are taking away the pristine, healthy, and memorable look of the iconic farm in Manatee County.

Rachel Sliker Hunsader says the property is known for nice sunflowers and needs rain showers immediately to help solve the problem.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the...
Man dies after one-vehicle crash on I-75
There is a crash at University and Whitfield
Crews responding to crash at University Pkwy at Whitfield
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop tonight on Sarasota Square Mall changes
Police say a woman in Minnesota died after a rock went through her car's windshield.
Police: Woman dies after rock goes through windshield

Latest News

Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton
Neighbors report hearing explosions before house fire, 1 transported with burns
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash on US 19 in Palmetto
Mom and daughter owned business supports local artisans
The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime.
Mom and daughter owned business supports local artisans