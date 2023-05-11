Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Tampa man killed after head-on collision in Gilchrist County

A man from Tampa was killed in Gilchrist County after a head-on collision while trying to...
A man from Tampa was killed in Gilchrist County after a head-on collision while trying to overtake another vehicle in traffic.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Tampa was killed after a head-on collision in Gilchrist County Wednesday evening.

FHP troopers say the crash happened on State Road 26, east of County Road 307, at around 4 p.m.

Troopers say the 46-year-old driver was trying to pass a vehicle.

TRENDING: Gov. Ron Desantis signs sweeping immigration bill targeting businesses

While he was passing, a cement truck was coming in the opposite direction and they had a head on collision.

Troopers pronounced the SUV driver dead at the scene.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the...
Man dies after one-vehicle crash on I-75
There is a crash at University and Whitfield
Crews responding to crash at University Pkwy at Whitfield
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop tonight on Sarasota Square Mall changes
Police say a woman in Minnesota died after a rock went through her car's windshield.
Police: Woman dies after rock goes through windshield

Latest News

Fatal crash, I-75 near Laurel Road
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash in Venice on I-75 SB MM 199
Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton
Structure fire reported in Bradenton
Spring Expo 2023
Manatee County Chamber Spring Expo 2023 happening tonight
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Lakeland Police find dead infant in dumpster
The Penguin Project puts on Annie!