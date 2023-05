BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Southern Manatee Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire in Bradenton. Witnesses report seeing smoke from miles away.

Officials say the fire was called in at a structure at 6311 11th Street Court E. Crews are on scene.

This is a developing story. ABC7 will update this as more information is received.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.