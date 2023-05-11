Penguin Project allows young stars to shine in production of ‘Annie’

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Children with disabilities are getting an opportunity to experience the performing arts in Manatee County.

Through the Penguin Project, a musical theater production that casts artists ages 8 - 22, with disabilities, the young actors are getting a first hand experience in theater. All are participating in the musical production, “Annie Kids,” at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton, from May 14 - 17.

Magnolia Mosher, who is playing Annie in the award winning musical, said she is excited. “I think it’s going to be fun.”

Melissa Wilson, the Director and Choreographer of the show, said this is a unique experience that she’s thrilled to be a part of.

“I get to give people the opportunity with different abilities, not less, but different abilities, the opportunity to perform and be featured artists to dance, to wear costumes, and not feel second rate,” said Wilson.

Wilson says the whole experience is life changing for the young actors, their families, the mentors who help the children during the show and everyone who sees the performance.

“They’re being given the opportunity to be the stars of a show rather than just be kind of hidden extras,’ said Wilson. “The extras are actually the mentors, and they guide the artists. So our mentors don’t have leading roles, but they guide the artists and they’re kind of in the background and leading them, helping them.”

Kat Hutcheson, a mother of one of the performers said she thinks this show has made her daughter blossom.

“It’s been really great for Kinsey to be involved with the theater,” said Hutcheson. “It has helped her self-confidence. She has come out of her shell and she is able to talk to more people.”

If you’d like to attend the show, you need to purchase a ticket. For ticket information:https://tickets.flculturalgroup.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent1220.html

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.