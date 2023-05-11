Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Penguin Project allows young stars to shine in production of ‘Annie’

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Children with disabilities are getting an opportunity to experience the performing arts in Manatee County.

Through the Penguin Project, a musical theater production that casts artists ages 8 - 22, with disabilities, the young actors are getting a first hand experience in theater. All are participating in the musical production, “Annie Kids,” at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton, from May 14 - 17.

Magnolia Mosher, who is playing Annie in the award winning musical, said she is excited. “I think it’s going to be fun.”

Melissa Wilson, the Director and Choreographer of the show, said this is a unique experience that she’s thrilled to be a part of.

“I get to give people the opportunity with different abilities, not less, but different abilities, the opportunity to perform and be featured artists to dance, to wear costumes, and not feel second rate,” said Wilson.

Wilson says the whole experience is life changing for the young actors, their families, the mentors who help the children during the show and everyone who sees the performance.

“They’re being given the opportunity to be the stars of a show rather than just be kind of hidden extras,’ said Wilson. “The extras are actually the mentors, and they guide the artists. So our mentors don’t have leading roles, but they guide the artists and they’re kind of in the background and leading them, helping them.”

Kat Hutcheson, a mother of one of the performers said she thinks this show has made her daughter blossom.

“It’s been really great for Kinsey to be involved with the theater,” said Hutcheson. “It has helped her self-confidence. She has come out of her shell and she is able to talk to more people.”

If you’d like to attend the show, you need to purchase a ticket. For ticket information:https://tickets.flculturalgroup.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent1220.html

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the...
Man dies after one-vehicle crash on I-75
There is a crash at University and Whitfield
Crews responding to crash at University Pkwy at Whitfield
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop tonight on Sarasota Square Mall changes
Police say a woman in Minnesota died after a rock went through her car's windshield.
Police: Woman dies after rock goes through windshield

Latest News

Spring Expo 2023
Manatee County Chamber Spring Expo 2023 happening tonight
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Lakeland Police find dead infant in dumpster
The Penguin Project puts on Annie!
WWSB Generic Stock 5
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle in Florida, authorities say