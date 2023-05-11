Peloton recalls 2 million exercise bikes

(Gray News) - Peloton, the exercise bike company, is recalling about 2.2 million of its bikes because of a potential injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the seat post assembly can break during use, which may cause users to fall off and hurt themselves.

Peloton got 35 reports of seat post breakage and detachment during use, There were 13 injuries reported, including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises from users falling from the bike.

The bikes, which cost about $1,400, were sold nationwide at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and online at Onepeloton.com, Amazon.com and Dicksportinggoods.com from January 2018 through May of this year.

This recall involves bikes with model number PL01. The affected bikes measure 4 feet long by 2 feet wide, and has an adjustable seat, handlebar and a screen that tilts up and down to accommodate different heights.

The agency said the Peloton name and the model number are displayed on the inside front fork, near the flywheel.

Those with bikes affected by the recall should stop using them immediately.

They can repair the bikes themselves with a free replacement seat post. More information on how to get the part and repair the bike is available by calling Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern, 7 days a week. online here or at www.onepeloton.com by clicking on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page.

