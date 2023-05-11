Mom and daughter owned business supports local artisans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bold, bodacious, and bizarre are a few words that come to mind when talking about a local mother-daughter owned and operated business.

Their bizarre bazaar is truly one-of-a-kind.

“My mom was able to fulfill her dream of having one place to do all her shopping,” says daughter and co-owner Kim Livengood.

That place Livengood describes is The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime.

“It has become this amazing place for over 40 local creators and curators to have a small business of their own. Everyone does something different,” she said.

Apricot and Lime provides a space for artists and artisans to sell their creations.

Livengood and mom, Judy Alexander, understand that it takes a village to create something so special.

“Working with my mom has truly been a dream come true. She is all for anything that we can try to do to encourage people to come visit us, encourage people to be here and to be part of it, there are no limits,” Livengood said.

Her mother says she is so proud of her daughter and what the two of them have built. To keep the place running and keep shoppers coming back, everything requires attention to detail, even the toilet paper.

Alexander coordinates the color of the pre-packaged toilet paper to match the bathroom walls. She says it is an absolute necessity to the job.

In fact, she wakes up well before store open to set up the TP and prep the warehouse for the day.

This whole operation started five years ago after Alexander bought a warehouse on the corner of Apricot and Lime avenues in the Park East neighborhood.

It’s what inspired the name for this scenic space and ever since, local crafters have been setting up shop.

They sell their creations and have built this little community, Alexander says, into what it is today.

“They have become family to us so it’s just really rewarding,” Livengood said.

As for anyone looking to start a biz with mom, she said “It is very important that we have a weekly martini lunch. We call it our business meeting, and we do go over business and it is important to have a cocktail while you do so.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.