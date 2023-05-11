Manatee County Sheriff investigating officer-involved shooting near school

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near an elementary school. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Tallevast Road. There were no injuries.

A deputy observed a motorist going 37 in a 20 mile per hour zone near Kinnan Elementary School. As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver made a U-turn heading east on Tallevast Road. Another deputy joined the slow-moving traffic and followed the vehicle until it stopped several hundred yards away.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver rolled up his window and one of the deputies opened the driver’s door to get him out. As this was happening, he accelerated, and the deputy was pinned by the car door, knocked to the pavement, and dragged. The deputy recovered and fired two shots from an issued firearm at the vehicle as it drove away. Both projectiles struck the vehicle and did not strike the driver.

Deputies say the 38-year-old driver, Brandon Sharp, then led deputies on a slow-speed pursuit to his home address in the 6300 block of Prospect Road where he stopped the vehicle and refused to get out or comply with commands. The driver’s door window was smashed and Sharp was pulled from the car. After he continued resisting, deputies tased him.

Sharp is charged with Speeding in a School Zone, Fleeing to Elude, Obstruction, and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Deputies were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The deputy who fired shots is now on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting, and an internal investigation are conducted.

