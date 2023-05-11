Advertise With Us
Manatee County Chamber Spring Expo 2023 happening tonight

Spring Expo 2023
Spring Expo 2023(Manatee Chamber)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Chamber is holdings it Spring 2023 Expo at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

The event is about connection, shopping and growing local businesses and organizations in Manatee County.

This event draws hundreds of attendees and features 80+ Chamber member booths promoting local products and services. Attendees get to enjoy complimentary light bites provided by local restaurants and caterers, fun entertainment, dozens of door prizes, and more! A cash bar is also available.

Food is provided by Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery and Catering, Chicken Salad Chick, Mean Dean’s Local Kitchen, Mission BBQ, Popi’s Place and Tandoor Indian Cuisine. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. Admission is $10 and parking is free.

The grand prize is a $400 gift certificate to The Beach Bistro.

