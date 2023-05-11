Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university

Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history. (Source: WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - It’s history in the making at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

Most 18-year-olds are getting ready to go to college, but 18-year-old Madison Ackley is graduating from college.

Ackley said she has always been ahead of her time.

“When I was in high school, I took many college courses and I had my mother help me map out the courses I needed to fulfill all of the requirements,” she said. “I took 18 to 21 credits per semester to get here.”

Ackley will be the youngest Native American and woman to ever graduate from UW-Stevens Point.

“It’s exciting to be able to be a part of history,” Ackley said.

At an age when most people are attending their senior prom, she’s applying for her first full-time job as a college graduate.

“I love numbers and I always have. My aunt is an accountant and I really look up to her. I want to be like her,” she said.

Ackley said she is also involved with the Native American Center and running her own business as an artist.

According to Ackley, she didn’t plan to complete her degree in just two years. But her inspiration became a reality about a year ago when she saw other seniors talking about graduation.

She decided to set that as a goal and is now scheduled to graduate on May 20.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve been looking forward to it for a while. I’m excited graduation is so close,” Ackley said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the...
Man dies after one-vehicle crash on I-75
There is a crash at University and Whitfield
Crews responding to crash at University Pkwy at Whitfield
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop tonight on Sarasota Square Mall changes
Police say a woman in Minnesota died after a rock went through her car's windshield.
Police: Woman dies after rock goes through windshield

Latest News

'Sesame Street' introduces first Filipino character
Title 42 to be lifted May 11
Title 42 to be lifted May 11
Title 42 to be lifted May 11
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
Postal Service suspends mail delivery for neighborhood following incident with dog
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
‘Money, power, sex’: Idaho prosecutors ask jury to convict slain kids’ mom in alleged doomsday plot