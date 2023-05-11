Advertise With Us
Lakeland Police find dead infant in dumpster

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Lakeland Police are investigating after the body of a newborn baby boy was found dead in a dumpster.

Officers were dispatched to a dumpster behind Just Move Fitness on Florida Avenue South. A man going through the dumpster discovered the infant.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said the baby was inside of a bag with the umbilical cord still attached. There was also placenta inside the bag. The exact cause of death is unknown but an autopsy will be ordered.

The baby was believed to have been in the dumpster for at least 10 hours.

Taylor added that it is always possible to take an infant to a hospital or fire station. The investigation is on-going.

