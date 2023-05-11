Advertise With Us
HCSO investigating homicide at Riverview Wawa

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a Wawa in Riverview.

According to officials, the shooting happened Wednesday, May 10, 2023 around 8:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the Wawa at the corner of US-301 and Gibsonton Drive for a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, deputies and paramedics found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

“I am upset with the lack of regard shown for human life in this case,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a press release.. “We are committed to bringing this suspect to justice.”

The sheriff’s office has not announced any arrests in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

