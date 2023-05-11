Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash in Venice on I-75 SB MM 199

Fatal crash, I-75 near Laurel Road
Fatal crash, I-75 near Laurel Road
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle crash with a confirmed fatality. This is near the Laurel Road exit.

All lanes are closed at this time on SB I-75 near milemarker 199, though it appears that crews are trying to reroute some traffic on the shoulder to the exit.

Please avoid the area or expect delays. This is a developing story.

