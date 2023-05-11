First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash in Venice on I-75 SB MM 199

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle crash with a confirmed fatality. This is near the Laurel Road exit.

All lanes are closed at this time on SB I-75 near milemarker 199, though it appears that crews are trying to reroute some traffic on the shoulder to the exit.

Please avoid the area or expect delays. This is a developing story.

