First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash in Venice on I-75 SB MM 199
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle crash with a confirmed fatality. This is near the Laurel Road exit.
All lanes are closed at this time on SB I-75 near milemarker 199, though it appears that crews are trying to reroute some traffic on the shoulder to the exit.
Please avoid the area or expect delays. This is a developing story.
