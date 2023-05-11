Charlotte County deputies rescue puppy from hot vehicle

PORT CHARLOTTE , Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies came to the rescue of a puppy who was trapped inside of a hot vehicle in the parking lot of Port Charlotte Town Center Mall.

Mallgoers noticed the puppy inside the vehicle panting and lethargic. They immediately called law enforcement for rescue.

A deputy responded and was able to access the vehicle via a window that had been slightly cracked. He removed the puppy, brought it to his air-conditioned patrol vehicle, and provided some water for it to drink. The puppy began to recover and was turned over to Animal Control after numerous attempts to contact the vehicle owner were unsuccessful.

Temperatures inside the vehicle quickly become too dangerous for anyone inside, even if a window is cracked.

