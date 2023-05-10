Advertise With Us
What is the CLT? New College to accept test as ACT/SAT alternative

(wcjb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier this week, New College of Florida announced that it would accept the result of the Classic Learning Test as an alternative for the SAT and ACT, making it the first public college in Florida to do so.

The creators of the CLT classify the exam as an online college entrance exam testing junior and senior knowledge in English grammar and math and is geared to students with “a variety of educational backgrounds.” It is accepted at about 200 colleges nationwide, most of which are faith-based or private institutions.

There has been a curriculum and staff change at New College after Richard Corcoran was named interim president of the school. His appointment came after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new conservative trustees tasked with transforming the New College, long known as a progressive institution.

“As New College strives to become a world-class liberal arts educational institution, adding the CLT as an accepted testing option for admissions will ensure we are reaching and welcoming students from all walks of life,” said Corcoran in a press release. “Not only is this a tremendous opportunity for New College, but with the growing popularity of the CLT among Florida homeschoolers and classically educated students, we believe this is an exciting step for educational choice and freedom in our state as well.”

New College will still consider ACT and SAT scores for admission.

