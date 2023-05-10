Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop tonight on Sarasota Square Mall changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is holding a virtual workshop to discuss the changes coming to Sarasota Square Mall.

Plans filed with Sarasota County indicate that Sarasota Square could soon change from a dead mall to a multi use property with housing for up to 1,200 people. The plans also include a grocery store and retail space. JC Penney, Costco and AMC are slated to be retained on site after the changes are made.

81.5 acres are set to be rezoned and the County is hoping to seek public feedback on the process.

The workshop will be held May 10, 2023 at 6 p.m.

You can login in to the meeting here. You can also listen in by phone by dialing (833) 436-6264, Conference ID: 671 484 725#

