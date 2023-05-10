North Port talks comprehensive plan changes

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - At the North Port city commission meeting on Tuesday, May 10, the commission was presented with amendments to the city’s comprehensive plan. The plan conflicts with area 7A, the proportion of land just next to Warm Mineral Springs. The way it is now, the intensity and density’s proposed percentages exceed 100 percent.

The plan also allows for contract zoning which is prohibited in the State of Florida. City Manager Jerome Fletcher explained amendments need to be made to the comprehensive plan before any future development can happen.

“I think that everyone is hypersensitive to making sure that we don’t misstep in what we are trying to do here with the warm mineral springs area. Ultimately, you know their questions are being designed so that we do not paint ourselves into a corner. We don’t want to put restrictions on ourselves that are not going to allow us to have a vision executed but at the same time we have to make sure that the day-to-day lives of the citizens are not negatively impacted as well,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher also explained they are not receiving a good amount of surveys from the public about their thoughts on the public-private partnership. He wants everyone in the city to voice their opinion. The city will be relying heavily on those results when making final decisions about development in the future, according to Fletcher.

“Warm mineral springs, there’s a lot of people with a lot of different feelings about it. Some of them say well I’ve never gone to, I’m never going to go to it, and that’s ok. It’s a gem in your backyard. For those people who use it and want to go to it, we want it to be the best experience possible, and if we can do that in a way that maintains the integrity of the springs and the environment as well as economic impact, that’s the win-win for everyone,” said Fletcher.

The surveys are still up and active on the City of North Port’s website. The commission still has to vote on the amendments to the comprehensive plan. Fletcher said that will happen in an upcoming meeting.

