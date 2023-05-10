Advertise With Us
Manatee County Schools to hold event event for superintendent candidates

Manatee County School District
Manatee County School District(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools have announced the three finalists for Superintendent. The person who takes the role will replace Cynthia Saunders as she prepares to retire. After a day full of interviews with the candidates, there will be an event providing more opportunities to meet them.

The three candidates are Scott J. Schneider, Dr. Jason C. Wysong, Doug Wagner. The three sat through interviews that were streamed online. There is also the opportunity to read written statements and see responses from their interviews.

You can view those here.

Wednesday evening there will also be a community Meet & Greet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Urban Loft at Manatee Central, located at 902 Manatee Avenue East C, in Bradenton.

Mr. Wagner has served as Deputy Superintendent of Operations for the School District of Manatee County from 2018 to the present. Prior to that he served as Executive Director of Adult, Career and Technical Education and Executive Director of Manatee Technical College in Manatee County.

The School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center to select the new superintendent. In the meantime, there is a community survey available from Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 p.m.

In the meantime, you can check the candidate’s bio and curriculum vitae below:

Scott J. Schneider

Dr. Jason C. Wysong

Doug Wagner

