Man dies after one-vehicle crash on I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the I-275 interchange in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the man was driving north, approaching a right-hand curve, when he failed to stay on the roadway. The truck entered the grass median and collided with a steel cable barrier.

Troopers are investigating the possibility the driver could have experienced a medical episode while driving.

After the crash, the driver was taken to a hospital where he later died, investigators said.

