Man dies after one-vehicle crash on I-75

A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the...
A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the I-275 interchange in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the I-275 interchange in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the man was driving north, approaching a right-hand curve, when he failed to stay on the roadway. The truck entered the grass median and collided with a steel cable barrier.

Troopers are investigating the possibility the driver could have experienced a medical episode while driving.

After the crash, the driver was taken to a hospital where he later died, investigators said.

