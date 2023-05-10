FPL Donates $10,000 to JFCS to help save on energy cost

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a local non-profit that supplies mental health counseling received a big gift from Florida Power and Light Company.

FP&L donated an energy makeover to Jewish Family and Children’s Services. Energy experts giving the JFCS facility major upgrades including changing out fifty fluorescent light fixtures for new L-E-D lighting and installed sensors to turn off the lights when the room is empty.

The program helps business and and residents save money on energy bills. FPL says the upgrades will help allow Jewish Family and Children’s services to invest more money into the community and continue their mission.

