Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

FPL Donates $10,000 to JFCS to help save on energy cost

Saving money on energy to help more people
JFCS receives a donation from FPL
JFCS receives a donation from FPL(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a local non-profit that supplies mental health counseling received a big gift from Florida Power and Light Company.

FP&L donated an energy makeover to Jewish Family and Children’s Services. Energy experts giving the JFCS facility major upgrades including changing out fifty fluorescent light fixtures for new L-E-D lighting and installed sensors to turn off the lights when the room is empty.

The program helps business and and residents save money on energy bills. FPL says the upgrades will help allow Jewish Family and Children’s services to invest more money into the community and continue their mission.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the...
Man dies after one-vehicle crash on I-75
There is a crash at University and Whitfield
Crews responding to crash at University Pkwy at Whitfield
First Alert Traffic: All lanes closed on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road
All lanes reopened on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road after crash
Adonis Soriano Waters
Man gets 15 years for killing Bradenton woman in 2019 crash

Latest News

WARM MINERAL SPRINGS PARK
North Port talks comprehensive plan changes
North Port talks comprehensive plan changes
North Port talks comprehensive plan changes
Englewood Residents still wait on Post-Ian relief
Englewood Residents still wait on Post-Ian relief
A motion for an evidentiary hearing
A motion for an evidentiary hearing