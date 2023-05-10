Feels Like Temperatures in the mid 90s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dewpoints will increase making it feel quite humid over the next few days. Wednesday will be hot with highs near 90 on the coast, and above 90 inland. The feels like temperatures will reach the upper 90s inland. Winds will be mostly from the southeast five to ten mph, helping bring in moisture and humidity. They will rotate to an onshore seabreeze flow later in the afternoon, which could give beachgoers a little relief.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day to take a boat into the Gulf of Mexico. Winds will be from northeast in the morning then switching to northwest in the afternoon. Winds will be light between five and ten knots. Seas will be easy at just a foot with a light chop. Boaters and beach goers should keep in mind the ultra violet index will peak near 2 p.m. at an extreme level, so protective sunscreen and hydration is recommended.

For the remainder of the week, highs will reach around 90 degrees, with morning lows hanging out near 70. Temperatures will be about four degrees hotter than average for this time of year. A cold front arrives Thursday that will bring a 40% chance of much needed rain to the Suncoast.

