Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Family of teen killed in hit-and-run speaks out before hearing

David Chang
David Chang(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for an Osprey man accused of killing a teenage girl in a hit-an-run has filed a motion for a hearing prior to his sentencing. Now, the parents of the victim have sat down to speak with ABC7 about their feelings on the new court documents.

David Chang’s defense team has filed a request for an evidentiary hearing to potentially minimize his sentence. Chang is alleged to have struck and killed a Pine View High School student named Lilly.

Lilly was struck as she rode her bike home from school. A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was arrested and then posted bond and left the state, investigators say.

When Lilly passed away, the charges were upgraded and Chang was arrested in Arkansas and extradited to Sarasota.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa after the crash attempted to have his windshield fixed, telling a repair shop a tree had fallen on his car.

Chang entered an open plea in the case in March 2023. The open plea leaves the case entirely in the hands of Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar. Chang could face a maximum of 35 years in prison. He is charged with failing to stop or remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, and tampering or concealing evidence.

Sara and Paul Alexander sat down with ABC7 to speak of the motion, which minimizes Chang’s fault by saying Lily failed to look both ways at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet. The motion also blames poor signage at the intersection among other things.

“To file a motion to say the death is not his fault was bold,” said Paul Alexander

The motion was filed in the weeks prior to Chang’s sentencing on May 19. The Alexanders say they plan to be in court.

“It was very difficult to hear because it’s just more evidence that he really does not have any remorse. It’s a shame he is not taking any responsibility for his actions,” Lily’s mother said to ABC7′s Kelsie Cairns.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
There is a crash at University and Whitfield
Crews responding to crash at University Pkwy at Whitfield
A 53-year-old Brandon man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck ran off I-75 near the...
Man dies after one-vehicle crash on I-75
First Alert Traffic: All lanes closed on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road
All lanes reopened on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road after crash
Adonis Soriano Waters
Man gets 15 years for killing Bradenton woman in 2019 crash

Latest News

File Graphic
Manatee County HealthCare Alliance seeking public feedback
Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop tonight on Sarasota Square Mall changes
What is the CLT? New College to accept test as ACT/SAT alternative
Egmont Key coastline changes since 1877
Discovering Egmont Key, Part Two