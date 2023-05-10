Family of teen killed in hit-and-run speaks out before hearing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for an Osprey man accused of killing a teenage girl in a hit-an-run has filed a motion for a hearing prior to his sentencing. Now, the parents of the victim have sat down to speak with ABC7 about their feelings on the new court documents.

David Chang’s defense team has filed a request for an evidentiary hearing to potentially minimize his sentence. Chang is alleged to have struck and killed a Pine View High School student named Lilly.

Lilly was struck as she rode her bike home from school. A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was arrested and then posted bond and left the state, investigators say.

When Lilly passed away, the charges were upgraded and Chang was arrested in Arkansas and extradited to Sarasota.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa after the crash attempted to have his windshield fixed, telling a repair shop a tree had fallen on his car.

Chang entered an open plea in the case in March 2023. The open plea leaves the case entirely in the hands of Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar. Chang could face a maximum of 35 years in prison. He is charged with failing to stop or remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, and tampering or concealing evidence.

Sara and Paul Alexander sat down with ABC7 to speak of the motion, which minimizes Chang’s fault by saying Lily failed to look both ways at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet. The motion also blames poor signage at the intersection among other things.

“To file a motion to say the death is not his fault was bold,” said Paul Alexander

The motion was filed in the weeks prior to Chang’s sentencing on May 19. The Alexanders say they plan to be in court.

“It was very difficult to hear because it’s just more evidence that he really does not have any remorse. It’s a shame he is not taking any responsibility for his actions,” Lily’s mother said to ABC7′s Kelsie Cairns.

