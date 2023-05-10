Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Discovering Egmont Key, Part Two

Should we try to save this historic island? Or let it go?
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Egmont Key is eroding into the Gulf of Mexico. One scientist at the University of South Florida is creating a detailed digital record of the key and historic Fort Dade before more of the fort vanishes into the gulf waters.

Should we spend millions of dollars to save this disappearing island? What do the native people of Florida, the Seminoles, want to happen?

Watch Discovering the Egmont Key, Part One here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2023/05/03/discovering-egmont-key-part-one/

Watch the complete video of the Egmont Key lighthouse in this video from USF. Visitors can’t go inside anymore, so this video from Dr. Laura Harrison and her team is the only way to see it!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
There is a crash at University and Whitfield
Crews responding to crash at University Pkwy at Whitfield
First Alert Traffic: All lanes closed on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road
All lanes reopened on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road after crash
Adonis Soriano Waters
Man gets 15 years for killing Bradenton woman in 2019 crash
WWSB Generic Stock 15
High school student airlifted after Polk County crash that killed 2

Latest News

Syesha Mercado grew up in Sarasota and attended Booker High School.
Syesha Celebration Day celebrates Sarasota’s American Idol star
Mitzvah Day took place Saturday, May 7.
Temple Emanu-El 16th annual Mitzvah Day
The event took place at the Bradenton Convention Center.
Repticon held in Bradenton for reptile fans
The 3rd Annual Downtown Sarasota Spring Craft Fair kicked off on Saturday, May 6 through...
Sarasota holds Annual Spring Craft Fair