Bradenton Police take part in ‘The Road To Hope’

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is among several law enforcement agencies kicking off The Road To Hope ride. It’s a bicycle ride to Washington D.C.

#TeamBradenton began their 250-mile ride to Washington D.C. Wednesday morning. Road to Hope is an event sponsored by Law Enforcement United and serves as a physical challenge and as a way for officers to honor fallen teammates.

The riders will be escorted by a Bradenton Police unit bearing a decal honoring Sgt. Lee Cosens. Cosens passed away following a battle with cancer.

