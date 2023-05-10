Bradenton Police take part in ‘The Road To Hope’
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is among several law enforcement agencies kicking off The Road To Hope ride. It’s a bicycle ride to Washington D.C.
#TeamBradenton began their 250-mile ride to Washington D.C. Wednesday morning. Road to Hope is an event sponsored by Law Enforcement United and serves as a physical challenge and as a way for officers to honor fallen teammates.
The riders will be escorted by a Bradenton Police unit bearing a decal honoring Sgt. Lee Cosens. Cosens passed away following a battle with cancer.
