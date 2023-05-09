Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Where Did Spring Go? Feels Like Summer this Week!

UV Index at the Extreme Level Tuesday
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will decrease overnight to give Suncoasters a cool wake-up call in the upper 60s near sunrise. By noon on Tuesday, temperatures will have already hit the 80s. Expect highs in the upper 80s along the coast, and around 90 inland. There will be plenty of sunshine with somewhat humid conditions.

As we move through the week, dewpoints and relative humidity rise. It will feel more uncomfortable with higher humidity Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be around 90 degrees through the week. However it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Boating conditions will be quite good on Tuesday with northwest winds five to ten knots. Seas will be one to two feet with a light chop. Sunscreen and a hat are recommended if participating in any outdoor activity as the ultra violet index will reach the exteme level around 2 p.m. Keeping hydrated is also recommended this week, as it will feel hot and humid. Rain chances do not arrive until Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
UPDATE: Shooting at Ellenton Mall
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Justin D. Carver
Police identify victim in Punta Gorda death investigation

Latest News

Humidity Will Increase This Week
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm - VOD - MONDAY PM
Many locations will hit 90 on multiple days.
A warm high pressure ridge builds across Florida to bring sunny, dry skies
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
First Alert Weather - 11pm May 7, 2023
First Alert Weather - 11pm May 7, 2023