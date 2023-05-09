Where Did Spring Go? Feels Like Summer this Week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will decrease overnight to give Suncoasters a cool wake-up call in the upper 60s near sunrise. By noon on Tuesday, temperatures will have already hit the 80s. Expect highs in the upper 80s along the coast, and around 90 inland. There will be plenty of sunshine with somewhat humid conditions.

As we move through the week, dewpoints and relative humidity rise. It will feel more uncomfortable with higher humidity Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be around 90 degrees through the week. However it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Boating conditions will be quite good on Tuesday with northwest winds five to ten knots. Seas will be one to two feet with a light chop. Sunscreen and a hat are recommended if participating in any outdoor activity as the ultra violet index will reach the exteme level around 2 p.m. Keeping hydrated is also recommended this week, as it will feel hot and humid. Rain chances do not arrive until Thursday.

