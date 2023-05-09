USF Sarasota-Manatee 911 hoax call released

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County released the 911 call coming into their dispatch on May 2nd that sent USF Sarasota-Manatee into lockdown. The call reported an active shooter on campus with multiple victims

“There is an active shooter at the University of South Florida Sarasota main campus. 15 students have been shot by the gym at the University of South Florida Sarasota main campus. There are 15 victims that have all been shot inside the gym,” the caller stated.

Since USF Sarasota-Manatee falls in Manatee County, Sarasota transferred the 911 call to Manatee County. Melissa Colon is the training officer for the Emergency Communications Center in Manatee County. She explained dispatchers are taught to stay calm and always send help, whether they think it’s a hoax or not.

“We’re not going to judge the integrity of any of our callers. They are calling for help and that is our job. We’re going to send them assistance whether that’s medical, fire or police and even if they call into our center and if it’s not our jurisdiction, we are transferring them to whoever it does belong to,” said Colon.

Colon explained in active shooter situations, dispatchers have protocols they follow. Their biggest priority is helping citizens.

“Our main goal is to help you and our citizens and get the information right the first time. Just remain calm and answer our questions. I know in a time of need and a scary situation it can be kind of tedious, like why are you asking all these questions? But I can promise it’s important to our first responders to know whats going on,” said Colon.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said the hoax called wasted upwards of $100,000 in resources with 25 percent of his force responding.

“I’m pissed because it put people in jeopardy. These kids now are traumatized,” said Wells.

The hoax is still under investigation by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and other departments. They are not releasing the 911 call because of that investigation.

