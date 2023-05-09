Advertise With Us
Sculpture recommended for U.S. 41/Fruitville Road roundabout

The City of Sarasota has selected a new artwork for installation
The City of Sarasota has selected a new artwork for installation
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new sculpture is being recommended for the area at US 41 and Fruitville Road.

The Public Art Committee, which is appointed by the City Commission, selected Where the Sun Always Shines by Sujin Lim to recommend to the City Commission for fabrication. The City Commission is expected to discuss the recommendation late this summer.

The piece was one of multiple submissions.

