North Port Police arrest 2 after shots fired into a residence

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police have arrested two individuals in connection with shots being fire into a home.

Officials say NPPD responded to reports of gunshots being fired into a home in the 4000 block of Blackman St. Investigators say 36-year-old Santos Zambrana-Lopez and 35-year-old Odessa Harrell are facing three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and three counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person.

In addition, Zambrana-Lopez is facing four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the shooting was the result of a dispute with those living there. At least three shots were fired. Detectives later retrieved the weapon involved in Zambrana’s possession at a local hotel.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.