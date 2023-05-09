Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Man gets 15 years for killing Bradenton woman in 2019 crash

Adonis Soriano Waters
Adonis Soriano Waters(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a crash that killed a 18-year-old Bradenton woman in 2019.

Adonis Soriano Waters was convicted and sentenced Monday in Manatee County Court.

The Florida Highway Patrol, who investigated the crash, said Waters was fleeing the scene of another crash in Bradenton and ran a red light on 26th Avenue East at around 11:30 p.m. February 9, 2019.

His vehicle collided with a Chevy Tahoe driven by 18-year-old Victoria Mobley. She was killed in the crash. Her passenger, 18-year-old Nauryn Ta’Nina Laws of Bradenton, was seriously injured. Both had been ejected from the vehicle.

After the crash, Waters’ vehicle continued forward, hitting a barbed wire fence and a power box. He was critically injured in the crash. One of his passengers, 13-year-old Daniel Matias of Bradenton, was critically injured while his second passenger, 17-year-old Shaneece Bell of Palmetto, suffered minor injuries.

Waters was eventually arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
UPDATE: Shooting at Ellenton Mall
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Justin D. Carver
Police identify victim in Punta Gorda death investigation

Latest News

Thursday could see more rain storms
Higher humidity and increasing rain chances are in the forecast
housing
Manatee County Affordable Housing Rally
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 8, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - May 8, 2023