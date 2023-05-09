Man gets 15 years for killing Bradenton woman in 2019 crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a crash that killed a 18-year-old Bradenton woman in 2019.

Adonis Soriano Waters was convicted and sentenced Monday in Manatee County Court.

The Florida Highway Patrol, who investigated the crash, said Waters was fleeing the scene of another crash in Bradenton and ran a red light on 26th Avenue East at around 11:30 p.m. February 9, 2019.

His vehicle collided with a Chevy Tahoe driven by 18-year-old Victoria Mobley. She was killed in the crash. Her passenger, 18-year-old Nauryn Ta’Nina Laws of Bradenton, was seriously injured. Both had been ejected from the vehicle.

After the crash, Waters’ vehicle continued forward, hitting a barbed wire fence and a power box. He was critically injured in the crash. One of his passengers, 13-year-old Daniel Matias of Bradenton, was critically injured while his second passenger, 17-year-old Shaneece Bell of Palmetto, suffered minor injuries.

Waters was eventually arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

