Higher humidity and increasing rain chances are in the forecast

By John Scalzi
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Things are changing. After days of low humidity and sunshine, moisture will begin to return to the atmosphere.

A backdoor cold front will approach and provide the lift necessary to enhance sea breeze collisions and give us the best chance for showers this week on Thursday.

A backdoor front is so named because the cold front approaches from the northeast, as opposed to the more usual direction of the northwest. Hence, it comes in through the “back door” instead of the “front door.”

With the front and the sea breezes a few thunderstorms will be possible and some lucky locations may benefit from perhaps an inch of rain. Still, the storms will not cover the entire area, and some places will not see any activity.

High pressure will build in to our north over the weekend, behind the backdoor cold front, and the easterly wind will keep the afternoon sea breeze pinned to our coast. So even if the high pressure area tends to suppress rains, the rains that do form will favor our coast and minor rain chances will be kept in the forecast for Saturday.

It will likely be a rain-free Sunday as high pressure continues to strengthen.

