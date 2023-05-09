Advertise With Us
High school student airlifted after Polk County crash that killed 2

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BARTOW, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bartow High School senior was airlifted from a crash after colliding with an SUV that was heading to a construction site.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the senior was headed to school around 5:41 a.m. on SR-60 when an SUV made a left turn in front of her as she tried to turn south onto Pine Grove. It appeared the driver of the SUV didn’t see the truck.

There were seven people inside the SUV, four of which were not wearing seatbelts. They were ejected from the car. One person died on scene and another person died in the hospital.

The teen was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital with significant injuries. She is a senior at the school.

