First Alert Traffic: All lanes closed on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road due to crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple agencies are reporting that all lanes are closed on U.S. 41 northbound at Laurel Road in Sarasota County due to a crash with injuries in the area.

We are unsure about the severity of those injuries.

All drivers should find an alternative route if you are headed in this direction.

When all lanes re-open we will update you with that information.

This is a developing story.

