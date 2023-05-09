First Alert Traffic: All lanes closed on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road due to crash
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple agencies are reporting that all lanes are closed on U.S. 41 northbound at Laurel Road in Sarasota County due to a crash with injuries in the area.
Crash in #SarasotaCounty on US-41 North, at Laurel Rd. All lanes closed. Last updated at 10:08 AM. #TrafficAlert— FDOT District 1 (@MyFDOT_SWFL) May 9, 2023
We are unsure about the severity of those injuries.
All drivers should find an alternative route if you are headed in this direction.
When all lanes re-open we will update you with that information.
This is a developing story.
