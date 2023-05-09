Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Crews responding to crash at University Pkwy at Whitfield

There is a crash at University and Whitfield
There is a crash at University and Whitfield(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters and law enforcement are on the scene of a crash at University Parkway at Whitfield Avenue.

Traffic is backed up in the area. ABC7 reached out to Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials but no information was immediately available.

At least one person was transported from the scene by ambulance. There does appear to be more than one vehicle involved.

This is developing. Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
UPDATE: Shooting at Ellenton Mall
First Alert Traffic: All lanes closed on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road
All lanes reopened on U.S. 41 northbound @ Laurel Road after crash
Adonis Soriano Waters
Man gets 15 years for killing Bradenton woman in 2019 crash
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

USF 911 HOAX CALL RELEASED
USF Sarasota-Manatee 911 hoax call released
43rd anniversary of Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapse
43rd anniversary of Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapse
USF Hoax 911 call released
USF Hoax 911 call released
USF Hoax 911 Call Released
USF Hoax 911 Call Released