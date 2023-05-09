City recommends new artwork for US 41/Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Public Art Committee has recommended a new art installation for the area at US 41 and Fruitville Road.

The Public Art Committee, which is appointed by the City Commission, selected Where the Sun Always Shines by Sujin Lim to recommend to the City Commission for fabrication. The City Commission is expected to discuss the recommendation late this summer.

The piece was one of multiple submissions.

