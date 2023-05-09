Advertise With Us
City of North Port arrest 2 after shots fired into a residence

The two were arrested after allegedly firing a gun into a home
The two were arrested after allegedly firing a gun into a home
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police have arrested two individuals in connection with shots being fire into a home.

Officials say NPPD responded to reports of gunshots being fired into a home in the 4000 block of Blackman St. Investigators say 36-year-old Santos Zambrana-Lopez and 35-year-old Odessa Harrell are facing three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and three counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person.

In addition, Zambrana-Lopez is facing four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the shooting was the result of a dispute with those living there. At least three shots were fired. Detectives later retrieved the weapon involved in Zambrana’s possession at a local hotel.

