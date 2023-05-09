AG Moody promotes ‘Helping Heroes’ to supply naloxone to first responders

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody visited Clearwater for National Fentanyl Awareness Day to promote the state’s new “Helping Heroes” program.

The program will distribute naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, to first responders in the state of Florida.

Moody said the money used for the program came from Florida’s opioid settlement with Walmart in August of last year.

“Naloxone saves lives, and we want to make sure Florida’s first responders have access to this vital medication to treat opioid overdoses. With illicit fentanyl flooding across our Southwest Border, we need to do everything we can to reduce the number of overdose deaths caused by this devastating crisis. That is why, in recognition of National Fentanyl Awareness Day, I am launching Helping Heroes—to make sure Florida first responders can access this life-saving medication,” AG Moody explained in a press release.

In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died due to drug overdose—most of these deaths driven largely by synthetic opioids like fentanyl. A recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found that fentanyl overdose deaths more than tripled over the past five years. Fentanyl is the leading cause of all opioid deaths and is the number one killer of adults ages 18 to 45. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents seized more than 34,000 pounds of the substance at the U.S. Southwest Border since February 2021, enough to kill the entire U.S. population more than 23 times.

The state of Florida is partnering with Walmart over the next 10 years. In the agreement, first responders and registered agencies can go to participating locations and pick up the medication.

