A warm high pressure ridge builds across Florida to bring sunny, dry skies

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm high pressure will build in across the Suncoast and temperatures will rise as skies remain dry.

Afternoon temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees each day and inland locations will see temperatures in the lower 90 in the afternoons. The air is very dry and the chance for rainfall for the next few days is very small.

On the one hand, a hot east breeze will help cool us off as the wind will whisk away body heat from near the skin. On the other hand, the east wind itself will help transport heated inland air toward the coast. So, on balance, expect warm days that will be even warmer if you are in direct sunlight and shielded from the breeze.

By midweek we’ll see an uptick in moisture as our pattern begins to change. Temperatures will hit 90 almost everywhere, except the coast. By Thursday a back door cold front will move in and shift our winds to the northeast and energize the east coast sea breeze.

The east coast sea breeze will have a better chance of making it to our shores and enhance rain chances for the Suncoast.

