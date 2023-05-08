Advertise With Us
Two arrested in connection with Ellenton shooting

The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the east parking lot of Ellenton Premium Outlets on Sunday.

The suspects were seen shooting at each other in the parking lot before driving away, according to MCSO. Deputies believe this was a targeted dispute between individuals who knew each other and was not aimed at mall shoppers or bystanders.

Mall security alerted the stores and customers sheltered in place while deputies determined if there was an active threat. Mall businesses resumed normal operations at about 5:15 PM.

The shooters have been identified as Cristian Mireles, 18, and a 17-year-old. The two teens were in the same vehicle and shot multiple rounds at another vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

