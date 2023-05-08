Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota Police to hold ‘Done with the Gun’ event

Done With the Gun
Done With the Gun(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are holding an event to allow gun owners to safely turn in unwanted firearms. You can also receive a free gun lock to secure your other firearms.

The ‘Done with the Gun’ turn-in and free gun lock giveaway event will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at two locations in the City of Sarasota.  Sarasota Police officers will also give away gun locks during the event so citizens can keep their firearms secure.

Firearms citizens plan to turn in must be unloaded with the safety engaged, be inside a bag, box, holster, or case, and in the trunk or back of a vehicle.  Sarasota Police officers will accept non-working, antique, replica, pellet, or BB guns, and officers will accept ammunition.

When you arrive at a drop-off location, the firearm should be in your vehicle, and an officer will retrieve it. The event is hoping to curb gun theft in our community.

The two drop-off locations for the gun turn-in and gun lock giveaway event will be:

  • Sarasota Police Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota
  • Sarasota Police Substation, 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
UPDATE: Shooting at Ellenton Mall
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Deadly crash in Manatee County
2 arrested in connection with North Port Armed Robbery
Second arrest made in Facebook marketplace transaction turned robbery
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness
A blind black bear named Betty is drawing attention of many at an Alaskan military base.
Betty the blind black bear gains celebrity status on military base

Latest News

First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
Many locations will hit 90 on multiple days.
A warm high pressure ridge builds across Florida to bring sunny, dry skies
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 8, 2023
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - May 7, 2023