Sarasota inmates Sewing Club create pet beds for Humane Society

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Inmates at the Sarasota County Jail have formed a new program to bring some comfort to animals.

The jail’s sewing club was developed two years ago to give inmates employable skills after they are released. Sheriff’s deputies dropped off 30 beds at the Humane Society of Sarasota that were lovingly crafted by the four inmates who are currently in the club.

The Humane Society says they are grateful for the beds, which make things a lot easier for the animals and caretakers. The beds coming with slip covers that make them much easier to wash. All the pillows are waterproof and can be sanitized quickly and every bed is comfortable and can be reused.

The inmates in the club are selected by jail staffers.

