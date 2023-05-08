Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police are searching for Ali Younes.(Johnson County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) - Law enforcement in Iowa is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it was notified Saturday that 19-year-old Ali Younes had cut off his monitoring device.

He was on house arrest with his family pending trial.

Officials say on April 25, 2022, Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person on the University of Iowa campus.

A judge granted him pretrial release and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, surrender his passport and stay with family.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, are searching for Younes.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
UPDATE: Shooting at Ellenton Mall
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Deadly crash in Manatee County
2 arrested in connection with North Port Armed Robbery
Second arrest made in Facebook marketplace transaction turned robbery
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness
A blind black bear named Betty is drawing attention of many at an Alaskan military base.
Betty the blind black bear gains celebrity status on military base

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
Bobby Shisler, who was shot on the job in March, died Sunday at the Hospital of the University...
Officer shot during struggle with armed man dies weeks later