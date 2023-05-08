Advertise With Us
Police identify victim in Punta Gorda death investigation

Justin D. Carver
Justin D. Carver(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fl. (WWSB) - Investigators have identified the victim at the center of a suspicious death investigation as a 55-year-old woman.

Deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at a home on Turbak Drive. After knocking multiple times with no response, deputies investigated the perimeter, and noticed a foul odor emitting from the residence.

That’s when officials say that Justin D. Carver stepped out of the home and locked the door behind him. Deputies noticed Carver’s evasive behavior and began to question him about the well-being of the victim.

When they went inside the home, deputies located Layni Carver, 55, in a stage of decomposition on the floor of one of the bedrooms. Carver was arrested and charged with Failing to Report a Death to Medical Examiner and Resisting Officer Without Violence.

Officials confirm that the victim is the mother of Justin Carver. The cause of death is yet to be determined, pending the availability of toxicology results which are expected in the coming weeks.

