First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is confirming that two lanes are currently blocked on I-75 northbound at Exit 220 in Bradenton.

Troopers say this is due to a crash in the area that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

We are unsure if there are any injuries at this time.

According to FHP, the right and middles lanes are blocked off, but the left lane is open.

Traffic is heavily congested in the area at this time.

When all lanes are re-opened, we will bring you those updates.

This is a developing story.

