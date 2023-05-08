Fire at Charlotte County home claims the lives of two dogs

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Grapefruit Lane just south of Punta Gorda.

According to officials, the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at the home. Crews were on scene by 4:19 a.m. The home did have working smoke detectors so all four residents made it out without injury. Sadly, two dogs inside the home were unable to be rescued and the house is destroyed.

The Red Cross is working with the family to help get them basic needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

