Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Fire at Charlotte County home claims the lives of two dogs

Firefighters respond to a house fire south of Punta Gorda
Firefighters respond to a house fire south of Punta Gorda(Charlotte County Public Safety)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Grapefruit Lane just south of Punta Gorda.

According to officials, the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at the home. Crews were on scene by 4:19 a.m. The home did have working smoke detectors so all four residents made it out without injury. Sadly, two dogs inside the home were unable to be rescued and the house is destroyed.

The Red Cross is working with the family to help get them basic needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
UPDATE: Shooting at Ellenton Mall
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Deadly crash in Manatee County
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
All lanes re-open on I-75 NB @ Exit 220 in Bradenton
2 arrested in connection with North Port Armed Robbery
Second arrest made in Facebook marketplace transaction turned robbery
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness

Latest News

Warm Mineral Springs
City of North Port seeking input on Warm Mineral Springs
The dogs at the Humane Society have new beds thanks to inmates at Sarasota County Detention...
Sarasota inmates Sewing Club create pet beds for Humane Society
Magic Kingdom at Disney World
Disney parks at the forefront after Iger’s return
Florida Capitol
Florida may study use of radioactive waste in building roads