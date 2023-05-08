Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Drunk Driver crashed into a church in Hillsborough County

A drunk driver crashed into a church in Plant City.
A drunk driver crashed into a church in Plant City.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old drunk driver crashed into Iglesias Dios con Nosotros in Plant City this morning at around 6:30 AM, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the arrest report, the driver flew through a stop sign, passing by an officer and accelerated when signaled to pull over.

After driving on the wrong side of the road and running through more stop signs, the driver crashed into the church, which ended the pursuit.

The driver is charged with reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence with property damage.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Deadly crash in Manatee County
2 arrested in connection with North Port Armed Robbery
Second arrest made in Facebook marketplace transaction turned robbery
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota Outdoor Air Quality Advisory
The racehorse formerly known as 'Rupp' has quite a legacy
Descendant of Secretariat has new life in Sarasota
Rain chances
Getting warmer with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm

Latest News

Syesha Mercado grew up in Sarasota and attended Booker High School.
Syesha Celebration Day celebrates Sarasota’s American Idol star
The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
UPDATE: Shooting at Ellenton Mall
The event took place at the Bradenton Convention Center.
Repticon held in Bradenton for reptile fans
The 3rd Annual Downtown Sarasota Spring Craft Fair kicked off on Saturday, May 6 through...
Sarasota holds Annual Spring Craft Fair