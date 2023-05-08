Drunk Driver crashed into a church in Hillsborough County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old drunk driver crashed into Iglesias Dios con Nosotros in Plant City this morning at around 6:30 AM, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the arrest report, the driver flew through a stop sign, passing by an officer and accelerated when signaled to pull over.

After driving on the wrong side of the road and running through more stop signs, the driver crashed into the church, which ended the pursuit.

The driver is charged with reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence with property damage.

