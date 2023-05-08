Cool Overnights, but Hot Daytime Conditions for the Work Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoasters can expect to wake up to temperatures in the upper 60′s Sunday morning. But don’t be fooled by the cool early temperatures. By noon, temperatures will rise to the 80s with plenty of sunshine on tap. The forecasted high for Sarasota is 87, and it will feel a little humid. Rain is not expected until later in the week.

As we move into the middle of the week, moisture increases in the atmosphere. The dew points will be in the 70′s making it feel more uncomfortable as the week progresses. With the higher humidity, the feels like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s in the second half of the week.

Boaters are looking at good conditions for the first of the week. Seas will average around two feet or less. For Monday, winds will come from the southeast at ten to 15 knots in the morning, then decrease to five to ten knots from the southwest later in the day. Seas will calm to less than a foot as the day progresses. The ultra violet index will peak out at 11 near 2 p.m., which is in the extreme category. Those working or playing outside should wear a hat and use sunscreen. The latest red tide report shows very low concentrations in the Siesta Key area, and overall low to no red tide reported throughout the Suncoast beaches.

